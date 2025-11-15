AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Kenvue by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 629,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 48,267 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 80.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 36,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,164 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the second quarter worth about $2,110,000. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kenvue by 144.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 33,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 19,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KVUE opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.02 and a 12 month high of $25.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Kenvue has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.000-1.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.67%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Johnson Rice restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of Kenvue from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.23.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

