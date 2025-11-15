AE Wealth Management LLC Has $467,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,252,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,039,000 after buying an additional 653,023 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,434,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,125,000 after acquiring an additional 612,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,831,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,698,000 after acquiring an additional 524,480 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,214,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,073,000 after acquiring an additional 519,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,554,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $101.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $80.14 and a twelve month high of $102.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.37.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.4714 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.