AE Wealth Management LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Nucor Corporation $NUE

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 922 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Nucor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 209.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proathlete Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Nucor from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nucor from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $147.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.41, for a total value of $903,520.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,333,882.24. This trade represents a 21.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total value of $1,049,160.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at $14,470,914. The trade was a 6.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 41,333 shares of company stock valued at $6,124,349 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Stock Up 1.4%

NUE opened at $147.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.46 and a 200-day moving average of $134.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.59 and a 1-year high of $158.48.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

