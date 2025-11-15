AE Wealth Management LLC Has $502,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF $VTIP

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 77.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VTIP opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.17. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $48.28 and a 52-week high of $50.81.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a $0.6481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.2%. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

