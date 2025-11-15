AE Wealth Management LLC Has $519,000 Stock Position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF $GLRY

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,292 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $586,000. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLRY opened at $35.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.17. Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $38.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

About Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th were issued a $0.0106 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 26th.

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

