AE Wealth Management LLC Has $530,000 Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLH

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 618.8% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 216.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $102.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.74 and a 52-week high of $106.83.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

