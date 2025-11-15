AE Wealth Management LLC Has $538,000 Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June $NJUN

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:NJUN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,749 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 79.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $77,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 565.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June by 1,045.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Stock Performance

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.80. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $24.19 and a one year high of $30.00.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – June (NJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral NJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

