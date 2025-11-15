AE Wealth Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $ZALT

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (BATS:ZALT – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZALT. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ZALT opened at $32.12 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The firm has a market cap of $508.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator U.S. Equity 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (ZALT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months ZALT was launched on Sep 30, 2023 and is issued by Innovator.

