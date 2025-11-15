AE Wealth Management LLC Has $628,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $57.67 and a 12-month high of $75.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.72.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

