AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4,198.9% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,306,000 after purchasing an additional 759,122 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in W.R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,210,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 826,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 310,313 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in W.R. Berkley by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,542,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,746,000 after buying an additional 240,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 80.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 489,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,804,000 after acquiring an additional 218,598 shares during the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WRB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on W.R. Berkley from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $78.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $66.00 price target on shares of W.R. Berkley and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W.R. Berkley in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, W.R. Berkley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.46.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $55.97 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.70. The stock has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. W.R. Berkley’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is presently 7.56%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

