AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF $FAAR

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,257 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 170,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 7,639 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 16,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners bought a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $318,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of FAAR opened at $30.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.86. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $32.19.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.1759 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

