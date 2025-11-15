AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF $NXTG

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXTG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $111.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.5008 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 25th.

The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

