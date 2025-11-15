AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF $NXTG

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NXTG. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Indxx NextG ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Price Performance
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF stock opened at $106.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.08 million, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.07. First Trust Indxx NextG ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $111.54.
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Cuts Dividend
First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Company Profile
The First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx 5G & NextG Thematic index. The fund tracks a tiered-weighted index of global equities related to next generation digital cellular technologies. NXTG was launched on Feb 17, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Indxx NextG ETF
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Are These 3 Oversold Tech Giants Ready to Rebound?
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- If You Wait for the Dip, Micron Technology Could Leave You Behind
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks Quietly Powering the AI and Tech Revolution
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.