AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 21,146 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $QBUF

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NASDAQ:QBUF – Free Report) by 7,979.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,146 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 4.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Crux Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Crux Wealth Advisors now owns 20,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 310,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Optima Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth approximately $1,245,000.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of QBUF stock opened at $28.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.23. Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 1 year low of $24.36 and a 1 year high of $29.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.06.

Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 10 Buffer ETF Quarterly (QBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the QQQ ETF, up to a cap while buffering the first 10% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three months QBUF was launched on Jun 30, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

