AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 10,928 British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 279.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth $73,000. 16.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.7%

BTI opened at $54.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.12. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $59.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.00.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

