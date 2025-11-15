AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 747,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 113,835 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Guardian Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at $538,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $104.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.38. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.50.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

