AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 10,424 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF $IFRA

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,424 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 77.3% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $52.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.98. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day moving average of $50.55.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.