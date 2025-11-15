AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 83.8% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 94.0% during the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Paychex to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paychex to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $139.87.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $112.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.99 and a fifty-two week high of $161.24.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.08%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

