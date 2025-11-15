AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,931 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,931 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOAT. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

BATS MOAT opened at $100.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.03 and its 200 day moving average is $95.98. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

