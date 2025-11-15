AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF $FTSL

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTSL. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.4% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $838,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 70,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $45.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.91. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $44.30 and a 12 month high of $46.55.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 21st.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

