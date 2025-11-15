AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 302 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. $LECO

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln Electric by 980.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 279.6% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 77.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 132.9% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CEO Steven B. Hedlund sold 12,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.36, for a total value of $3,014,500.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 55,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,549.76. This represents a 18.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.23, for a total transaction of $233,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,177 shares in the company, valued at $2,140,351.71. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LECO shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Zacks Research lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Lincoln Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO opened at $225.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.24. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.11 and a 52 week high of $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.08. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 12.27%.The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Lincoln Electric Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers brazing and soldering filler metals, arc welding equipment, plasma and oxyfuel cutting systems, wire feeding systems, fume control equipment, welding accessories, and specialty gas regulators, and education solutions, as well as a portfolio of automated solutions for joining, cutting, material handling, module assembly, and end of line testing, as well as involved in brazing and soldering alloys, and in the retail business in the United States.

