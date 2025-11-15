AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 374 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. $ROK

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Rockwell Automation by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,819,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,091,000 after acquiring an additional 191,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,579,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $408,229,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,448,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,176,000 after purchasing an additional 30,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,396,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,777,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,170,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,307,000 after buying an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, Director James P. Keane sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.06, for a total transaction of $1,068,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,272,903.52. This represents a 24.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 61,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.56, for a total transaction of $24,159,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 83,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,841,311.88. This represents a 42.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 92,075 shares of company stock worth $34,820,361 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of ROK stock opened at $376.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $354.36 and a 200-day moving average of $336.35. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.00 and a 12-month high of $398.20.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.40. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 12.03%.The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Rockwell Automation has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.200-12.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ROK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $385.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $364.75.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

