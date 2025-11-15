AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,876 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,876 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 310.6% during the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. The company has a market cap of $37.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

