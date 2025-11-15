AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,947 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July $FJUL

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (BATS:FJUL – Free Report) by 40.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,947 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FJUL. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 38.1% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 137,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after acquiring an additional 37,782 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 0.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 20.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:FJUL opened at $54.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a twelve month low of $43.02 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (FJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

