AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,136 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February $FFEB

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) by 47.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,136 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 199.9% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,158,000 after buying an additional 307,241 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 451,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,034,000 after acquiring an additional 224,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 357,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,439,000 after acquiring an additional 163,079 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 367.1% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 131,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,421,000 after purchasing an additional 103,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,074,000 after purchasing an additional 80,875 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FFEB opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average is $53.10. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February has a 52 week low of $44.49 and a 52 week high of $53.30.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

