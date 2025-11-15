AE Wealth Management LLC Takes $457,000 Position in Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF $FDCF

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (NASDAQ:FDCF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 95,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 34,203 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FDCF opened at $46.53 on Friday. Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $53.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $97.72 million, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.19.

The Fidelity Disruptive Communications ETF (FDCF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies tied with disruptive technologies in communications services. The fund invests in securities of domestic and foreign issuers FDCF was launched on Apr 16, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

