AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly $IBUF

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:IBUF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 21,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 156,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the first quarter worth approximately $2,467,000. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly during the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 3,520.3% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 37,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,974 shares during the period.

Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly Price Performance

IBUF stock opened at $28.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97. The company has a market cap of $74.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.09. Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly has a 12-month low of $24.82 and a 12-month high of $28.89.

About Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly

The Innovator International Developed 10 Buffer ETF – Quarterly (IBUF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the iShares MSCI EAFE ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options.

