Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

AFYA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup upgraded Afya from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. UBS Group upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $17.50 target price on Afya and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.50 in a report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Afya in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.20.

Shares of AFYA stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.57. Afya has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $19.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $16.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. Militia Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Afya during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Afya in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Afya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Afya by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Undergrad, Continuing Education, and Digital Services. It offers educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

