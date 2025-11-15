Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,408,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,908,141,000 after purchasing an additional 240,965 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 5,341,870 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $624,888,000 after acquiring an additional 128,131 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,983,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $582,976,000 after purchasing an additional 824,243 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,836,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,748,000 after acquiring an additional 604,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,213,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $383,143,000 after purchasing an additional 447,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on A. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.62.

Shares of A opened at $146.90 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $96.43 and a one year high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.77.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.248 dividend. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.24%.

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 12,490 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,873,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 33,448 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,200. This represents a 27.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

