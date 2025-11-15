Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Agilon Health, Inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.7308.

Get Agilon Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on AGL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Agilon Health from $2.40 to $1.10 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.40 price objective (down previously from $4.00) on shares of Agilon Health in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Agilon Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Agilon Health from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Agilon Health from $5.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AGL

Agilon Health Stock Performance

Agilon Health stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.05. Agilon Health has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71.

Agilon Health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). Agilon Health had a negative return on equity of 75.92% and a negative net margin of 5.24%.The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Agilon Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agilon Health will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Agilon Health by 3,358.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,378,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,282 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 47,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Agilon Health during the third quarter worth about $381,000. CenterBook Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Agilon Health by 492.4% during the third quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 11,428,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,771,000 after buying an additional 9,499,012 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilon Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About Agilon Health

(Get Free Report)

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agilon Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilon Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.