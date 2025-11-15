Alaska Air Group, Inc. $ALK Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,162.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $78.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 1.06%.The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALK. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna set a $58.00 target price on Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

In related news, SVP Kyle B. Levine sold 5,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $341,533.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 20,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,956.75. This trade represents a 22.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

