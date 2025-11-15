Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.3750.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Rothschild Redb upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $115.11 on Friday. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $49.43 and a 52-week high of $119.28. The stock has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.73. Albemarle had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 18.61%.The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Albemarle will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -101.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 44.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,239,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in Albemarle by 10.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,830,000 after purchasing an additional 11,768 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

