Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

ALEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho set a $1.50 price target on Alector and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BTIG Research cut Alector from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. William Blair cut Alector from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cowen lowered Alector to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Alector Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALEC opened at $1.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $135.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.93. Alector has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $5.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Alector had a negative net margin of 156.03% and a negative return on equity of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $3.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 million. Alector has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alector will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paula Hammond sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $33,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 74,909 shares in the company, valued at $176,785.24. This trade represents a 15.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALEC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Alector by 100.0% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinegrove Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alector during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lexington Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 85.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, an immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diseases; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

