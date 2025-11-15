Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$85.31.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ATD. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$94.00 to C$91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$84.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Trading Up 0.1%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Announces Dividend

Shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$70.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1 year low of C$65.95 and a 1 year high of C$83.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$72.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$71.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. Alimentation Couche-Tard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.27%.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates a network of convenience stores across North America, Ireland, Scandinavia, Poland, the Baltics, and Russia. The company primarily generates income through the sale of tobacco products, groceries, beverages, fresh food, quick service restaurants, car wash services, other retail products and services, road transportation fuel, stationary energy, marine fuel, and chemicals.

