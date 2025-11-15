Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

ARLP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $30.00 price objective on Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Alliance Resource Partners

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 0.1%

ARLP stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.55. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The energy company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.03 million. Research analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the first quarter worth about $790,000. Orion Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $677,000. Integrity Alliance LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $928,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 251,705 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 23,691 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 74.1% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 494,872 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,500,000 after acquiring an additional 210,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.