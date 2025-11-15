Allianz SE Acquires 1,775 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF $ACWX

Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 252.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4,711.1% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,421,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391,713 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 52.5% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,611,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,148,000 after buying an additional 898,849 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $53,932,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter worth about $17,915,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,198,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,482,000 after buying an additional 259,317 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWX opened at $66.56 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $48.99 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.