Allianz SE Acquires 3,467 Shares of Prudential Public Limited Company $PUK

Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of Prudential Public Limited Company (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUK. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Prudential Public by 10.1% in the first quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,353,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,604,000 after buying an additional 216,828 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Prudential Public by 8.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,878,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after acquiring an additional 144,354 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Prudential Public by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,308,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,739,000 after purchasing an additional 84,269 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Prudential Public by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,860,000 after purchasing an additional 147,575 shares during the period. Finally, ABC Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Prudential Public by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 778,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,488,000 after purchasing an additional 60,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUK. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Public presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Prudential Public Stock Performance

NYSE PUK opened at $28.53 on Friday. Prudential Public Limited Company has a 52 week low of $14.39 and a 52 week high of $29.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64.

Prudential Public Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1542 per share. This represents a yield of 117.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th.

About Prudential Public

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

