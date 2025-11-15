Allianz SE Acquires 954 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR $TCOM

Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:TCOM – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 144,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 57.8% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group in the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 828,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.98.

Trip.com Group Stock Down 3.3%

Trip.com Group stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.25. Trip.com Group Limited Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $51.35 and a twelve month high of $78.65.

Trip.com Group Profile

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

