Allianz SE Cuts Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

Allianz SE lowered its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 89.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 840 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,292 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,237,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,689,000 after buying an additional 1,567,491 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,267,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,027,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,314,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,860,000 after acquiring an additional 4,218,975 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth $191,935,000. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 3.7% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,169,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,703,000 after acquiring an additional 77,890 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Hsbc Global Res cut Trade Desk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 price objective on Trade Desk and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This represents a 21.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $41.93 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $41.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.32.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $739.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Trade Desk has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Trade Desk declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 6th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Trade Desk Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.