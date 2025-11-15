Allianz SE Has $119,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Allianz SE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 253.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% in the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,621,000 after acquiring an additional 63,481 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $5,594,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,092,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $483.52 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $316.14 and a 12-month high of $505.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $483.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.32. The firm has a market cap of $196.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

