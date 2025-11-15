Allianz SE Has $139,000 Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Allianz SE grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 3,402.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Enphase Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 43.5% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ENPH shares. Glj Research boosted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $19.80 to $23.49 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Monday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and thirteen have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $41.76.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.69 per share, with a total value of $153,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,635,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,197,546.08. This trade represents a 0.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENPH stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $78.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.38 and a 200 day moving average of $38.34. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $410.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.64 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 25.67%. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

