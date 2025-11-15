Allianz SE Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF $IWM

Allianz SE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 271.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 5,976 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $237.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.94. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $171.73 and a twelve month high of $252.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

