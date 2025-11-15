Allianz SE Has $40,000 Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Allianz SE cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 77.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 290 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $40,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. Eastern Bank increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 119.8% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 148.6% during the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 343 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.55.

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $149.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.00 and a 12-month high of $186.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.05.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

