Allianz SE Invests $80,000 in Amrize Ltd $AMRZ

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in Amrize Ltd (NYSE:AMRZ – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMRZ. Credit Industriel ET Commercial bought a new stake in Amrize in the second quarter worth approximately $109,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Virtus Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amrize in the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Amrize during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000.

Insider Transactions at Amrize

In related news, CEO Jan Philipp Jenisch purchased 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.64 per share, with a total value of $2,895,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,505,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,223,200. This represents a 3.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jaime Hill acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.69 per share, for a total transaction of $202,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 18,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,539.69. This represents a 28.37% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased a total of 65,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,433,595 over the last ninety days.

Amrize Trading Down 1.6%

Amrize stock opened at $48.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.16. Amrize Ltd has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Amrize (NYSE:AMRZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMRZ shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Amrize to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Zacks Research raised shares of Amrize from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Stephens started coverage on Amrize in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amrize from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Amrize from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.88.

Amrize Company Profile

Amrize AG focuses on building materials business in North America. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Zug, Switzerland. Amrize AG operates independently of Holcim AG as of June 23, 2025.

