Allianz SE Purchases 1,202 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Allianz SE lifted its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 62.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in HSBC by 4.4% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in HSBC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HSBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of HSBC from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

HSBC Stock Down 0.8%

HSBC stock opened at $72.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.64. HSBC Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.48 and a fifty-two week high of $74.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a 200-day moving average of $64.07.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.15. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 12.85%.The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. HSBC’s payout ratio is presently 41.68%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

