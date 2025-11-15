Allianz SE Purchases Shares of 2,100 Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $IONS

Allianz SE purchased a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,175,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,891,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,245,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,727,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,104,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 291.1% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,075,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,451,000 after buying an additional 800,600 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IONS. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.15.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of IONS stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $23.95 and a one year high of $76.78. The stock has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.34 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 26.45% and a negative return on equity of 45.29%. The company had revenue of $156.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Brian Birchler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $609,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,719,076.42. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shannon L. Devers sold 1,263 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total transaction of $92,982.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,908.28. This trade represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 924,789 shares of company stock valued at $59,515,499. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.