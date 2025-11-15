Allianz SE Sells 1,566 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF $SHV

Allianz SE reduced its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $88,000. Finally, PMV Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.29 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.91 and a 1-year high of $110.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.28.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were issued a $0.3705 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Stories

