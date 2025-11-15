Allianz SE Sells 7,520 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. $LNTH

Allianz SE decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 95.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 386 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,520 shares during the period. Allianz SE’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in Lantheus by 2.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,589,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $155,101,000 after purchasing an additional 34,052 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 16.4% during the second quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 1,403,659 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,905,000 after buying an additional 197,719 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,378,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $134,534,000 after buying an additional 31,454 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,228,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,925,000 after acquiring an additional 121,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 1,028.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 682,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after acquiring an additional 622,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Lantheus news, insider Farallon Partners L. L C/Ca sold 3,365,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajiv A. Patel sold 3,365,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $188,944,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,477,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,246,296.05. This trade represents a 49.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,812,000 shares of company stock valued at $382,427,380. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNTH shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, November 10th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Lantheus from $112.00 to $73.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Lantheus from $120.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $109.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of LNTH opened at $53.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.04. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $111.29.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $92.51 million during the quarter. Lantheus had a return on equity of 34.06% and a net margin of 17.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

