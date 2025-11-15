Allianz SE Sells 919 Shares of Twilio Inc. $TWLO

Allianz SE lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 278 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Allianz SE’s holdings in Twilio were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GFG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $26,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 118.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Up 1.0%

Twilio stock opened at $125.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of 305.53, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.33. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.51 and a 12-month high of $151.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Insider Activity

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.18. Twilio had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Twilio has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.170-1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 12,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $1,345,050.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 220,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,939,666.47. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 8,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $924,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 129,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,906,070. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,001 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,482. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Twilio from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Twilio from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Twilio from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $145.00 price target on shares of Twilio and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.26.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

