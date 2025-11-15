Allworth Financial LP Acquires 4,701 Shares of Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 413.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ares Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,189,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,813,445,000 after buying an additional 382,273 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 24.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,208,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $177,148,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter worth approximately $26,350,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 18.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,128,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,437,000 after acquiring an additional 174,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG raised its position in Ares Management by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 386,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,641,000 after purchasing an additional 134,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARES shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $196.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $175.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.46.

In other news, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 128,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.30, for a total transaction of $22,971,637.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,533,796 shares of company stock worth $453,825,507 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARES opened at $146.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $158.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $200.49. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.8438 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 17th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 192.27%.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

