Allworth Financial LP Acquires 6,347 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. $PHM

Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 258.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 6,347 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in PulteGroup by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.67.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.92. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.07 and a 12-month high of $142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.25.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The construction company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 14.93%.The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.77%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

